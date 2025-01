Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico

Slovakia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Myroslav Kastran following Kyiv’s criticism of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Details: Slovakia’s Foreign Ministry conveyed a "strong protest" to Kastran regarding statements made by the Ukrainian authorities which it described as interference in Slovakia’s internal affairs.

The ministry did not specify which statements it was referring to.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry rejected claims made by Fico regarding Kyiv’s alleged involvement in anti-government protests in Slovakia, advising him "to look in the mirror rather than abroad".

Fico himself has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an "enemy" of Slovakia in an online dispute over the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

The Slovak prime minister was also angered by Zelenskyy’s support for mass anti-government protests in Slovakia.

