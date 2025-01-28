Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an "enemy" of Slovakia during an ongoing discussion about the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Dennik N, a Slovak media outlet

Details: Fico made these comments at a session of the Slovak Parliament’s Economic Committee, where he addressed Zelenskyy’s recent remarks about the potential transit of gas from Azerbaijan to European countries.

Fico claimed that Zelenskyy has no choice but to talk about "some gas from Azerbaijan" and is "blowing bubbles, thinking these bubbles will free him from making tough decisions".

Quote from Fico: "Our enemy is Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy caused the problems we are facing. I don’t like him because he is harming Slovakia."

More details: Fico reiterated Bratislava’s stance that the "most realistic" option remains the restoration of Russian gas transit. He proposed that Slovakia could buy gas at the Russo-Ukrainian border, which would then be transported as Slovak gas through Ukrainian territory.

Background:

Fico’s comments are the latest in his increasingly harsh rhetoric against Ukraine following Ukraine’s decision to halt the transit of Russian gas at the start of 2025.

The Slovak prime minister has also expressed anger over Zelenskyy’s support for mass anti-government protests in Slovakia earlier this month.

