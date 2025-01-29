All Sections
Slovak PM has been poisoned by Russian propaganda – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 04:25
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has criticised recent statements by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, accusing him of attempting to shift responsibility for domestic political issues onto foreign states, particularly Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The ministry noted that, amid declining public trust and protests against his pro-Russian course, Fico has resorted to seeking external enemies and has found them in Ukraine.

Quote: "We consider these absurd statements as an attempt to shift responsibility for his own failures in domestic policy to foreign states and leaders. We would advise better to look not outside, but in the mirror."

Details: The Ukrainian side emphasised that it has repeatedly warned about the dangers of the pro-Russian policy pursued by Slovakia’s current leadership. The ministry said Fico and part of the Slovak parliament had been "poisoned by Russian propaganda" and have now started calling the leaders of friendly states "enemies".

"We are confident that such a move and policy of Robert Fico are flying against the choice of the people of Slovakia to be an integral part of the European community," the ministry stated.

Since Robert Fico’s return as prime minister, Slovakia has significantly changed its rhetoric towards Ukraine, advocating for an end to military assistance to Kyiv and for establishing dialogue with Russia.

Background:

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an "enemy" of Slovakia during an ongoing discussion about the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.
  • A series of protests under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe" took place in nearly 30 cities across the country on 24 January, with about 100,000 people gathered throughout Slovakia.
  • Fico claimed that a "coup" is being prepared in Slovakia, allegedly involving the opposition, NGOs, media and a "secret group of foreign experts".
  • Deputy Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Tibor Gašpar suggested the possibility of Slovakia leaving the EU and NATO. Gašpar and Slovak National Party leader Andrej Danko recently took a multi-day trip to Russia.

