Fico criticises Zelenskyy for supporting protests in Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticised Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for supporting the protests against the Slovak government's policies that took place on 24 January.

Source: Fico quoted by Aktuality, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the protests in Slovakia, Zelenskyy tweeted: "Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe."

Fico said he laughed when he saw this.

He described it as "inappropriate interference in the internal affairs of the Slovak Republic" on Zelenskyy’s part.

The Slovak prime minister also added that he has no plans to meet with Zelenskyy.

Fico said the organisers of the protests against his government were deceiving the protesters and claimed a third of those taking part were Ukrainian.

Background:

On 24 January, people took to the streets under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe" in almost 30 Slovak cities to protest against the pro-Russian policy of Robert Fico's government. Protests were also held in Poland, Germany, Czechia and Ireland.

Around 100,000 people turned out to protest across Slovakia.

