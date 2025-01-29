All Sections
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"

European Pravda, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 29 January 2025, 21:58
Stock photo: Getty Images

Georgian parliamentarians from the ruling party have released a detailed explanation of their actions after announcing the withdrawal of Georgian representatives from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Source: European Pravda from Strasbourg

Details: A detailed official statement on Georgia's position was read out to journalists in Strasbourg by Thea Tsulukiani, head of the Georgian parliamentary delegation, accompanied by her colleague Givi Mikanadze, who headed the Georgian delegation in the previous convocation.

Tsulukiani underlined the fact that PACE had confirmed the credentials of the Georgian delegation appointed by the new parliament. "Despite the fact that our credentials have been confirmed, we are suspending our work in the Parliamentary Assembly as of today," she said.

The politician explained this decision by the fact that Georgian MPs are outraged by the "unfair and unreasonable" demands put forward by the Assembly, first of all, the PACE demand that Georgia should call new parliamentary elections.

"Accepting this would be tantamount to betraying the vast majority of our voters and society. It exceeds the competence of PACE, encroaches on the sovereignty of our country and ignores the will of the voters," said the MP, whose speech was published by the Georgian service of Radio Liberty.

"The members of our parliamentary delegation will resume their participation in the Parliamentary Assembly only after the unfair attitude towards the Georgian state and people changes, blackmail stops, and every official or unofficial representative of the governments, as well as the forces behind them, realise that such pressure will not force the Georgian authorities to take any anti-Georgian steps," she also said.

Thea Tsulukiani also confirmed, as she did in her comments to EuropeN Pravda, that Georgia remains a member of the Council of Europe.

