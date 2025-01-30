Russia loses 1,270 soldiers and 17 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 30 January 2025, 07:29
Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 17 artillery systems and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 835,940 (+1,270) military personnel;
- 9,890 (+4) tanks;
- 20,614 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,412 (+17) artillery systems;
- 1,264 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,510 (+54) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 35,451 (+85) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,725 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
