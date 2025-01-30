All Sections
Russia loses 1,270 soldiers and 17 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 30 January 2025, 07:29
Russia loses 1,270 soldiers and 17 artillery systems over past day
Ukrainian soldier carrying ammunition. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 17 artillery systems and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 835,940  (+1,270) military personnel;
  • 9,890 (+4) tanks;
  • 20,614 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,412 (+17) artillery systems;
  • 1,264 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 23,510 (+54) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 35,451 (+85) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,725 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

RussiaCasualties
