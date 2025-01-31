Russia loses 1,670 soldiers and 33 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 31 January 2025, 07:30
Russia has lost 1,670 soldiers killed and wounded and over 200 weapons and items of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 837,610 (+1,670) military personnel;
- 9,893 (+3) tanks;
- 20,631 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,445 (+33) artillery systems;
- 1,265 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,573 (+63) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 35,552 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,726 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
