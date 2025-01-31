All Sections
Russia loses 1,670 soldiers and 33 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 January 2025, 07:30
Two armed soldiers against a colourful sunset sky. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,670 soldiers killed and wounded and over 200 weapons and items of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 837,610  (+1,670) military personnel;
  • 9,893 (+3) tanks;
  • 20,631 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,445 (+33) artillery systems;
  • 1,265 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 23,573 (+63) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 35,552 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,726 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

