Russia loses 1,670 soldiers and 33 artillery systems over past day

Two armed soldiers against a colourful sunset sky. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,670 soldiers killed and wounded and over 200 weapons and items of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 837,610 (+1,670) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,893 (+3) tanks;

tanks; 20,631 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,445 (+33) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,265 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

23,573 (+63) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

35,552 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,726 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

