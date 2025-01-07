Russian losses in war have exceeded 800,000 – Ukraine's General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia lost 1,970 soldiers killed and wounded, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 800,010.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 800,010 (+1,970) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,710 (+10) tanks;

tanks; 20,189 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 21,710 (+45) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,260 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,038 (+4) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

21,708 (+83) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

33,226 (+170) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,681 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

