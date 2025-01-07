Russian losses in war have exceeded 800,000 – Ukraine's General Staff
Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 07:28
Russia lost 1,970 soldiers killed and wounded, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 800,010.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 800,010 (+1,970) military personnel;
- 9,710 (+10) tanks;
- 20,189 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;
- 21,710 (+45) artillery systems;
- 1,260 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,038 (+4) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 21,708 (+83) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 33,226 (+170) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,681 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!