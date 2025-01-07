All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump's special envoy will visit Kyiv in due time – Ukraine's foreign minister

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 7 January 2025, 14:38
Trump's special envoy will visit Kyiv in due time – Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

General Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, will visit Kyiv "in due time".

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a press conference with his Icelandic counterpart, Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine

Sybiha said the Ukrainian and US sides are in contact to clarify the timeframe for the meeting.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sybiha: "For us, this meeting and General Kellogg's visits are extremely important. And I am sure that this meeting will take place in due time."

Details: The foreign minister also stressed that Ukraine welcomes "all visits from our American friends".

Quote from Sybiha: "That’s the first point. The second is that we hope that after the inauguration, the first visits by the leaders of the new administration will be to Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Reuters has reported, citing four sources from Trump's inner circle, that Keith Kellogg has postponed a previously planned trip to Kyiv.
  • Earlier, the US general said he was planning visits to listen to both parties' positions on the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Foreign Affairs MinistryUSAwar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Halting gas transit cut off one of Putin's last leverage points over Europe – Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines expectations of Poland's EU presidency
Czech foreign minister reacts to fatalities from Russia's morning attack on Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: