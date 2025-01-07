Trump's special envoy will visit Kyiv in due time – Ukraine's foreign minister

General Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, will visit Kyiv "in due time".

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a press conference with his Icelandic counterpart, Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine

Sybiha said the Ukrainian and US sides are in contact to clarify the timeframe for the meeting.

Quote from Sybiha: "For us, this meeting and General Kellogg's visits are extremely important. And I am sure that this meeting will take place in due time."

Details: The foreign minister also stressed that Ukraine welcomes "all visits from our American friends".

Quote from Sybiha: "That’s the first point. The second is that we hope that after the inauguration, the first visits by the leaders of the new administration will be to Ukraine."

Background:

Reuters has reported, citing four sources from Trump's inner circle, that Keith Kellogg has postponed a previously planned trip to Kyiv.

Earlier, the US general said he was planning visits to listen to both parties' positions on the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

