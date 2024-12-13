Trump's envoy announces visits to "listen" to both sides in Russo-Ukrainian war

Keith Kellogg, the US President-elect's Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, says he is planning visits to listen to the positions of both sides in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked about possible visits to Europe, to either Russia or Ukraine, Kellogg said that Trump's team is "putting together plans to go and just listen" to the parties in the war, since they are not yet authorised to negotiate on behalf of the United States government.

Quote: "But it doesn’t hurt to listen to people […] more aggressively – looking at the calendars, looking into doing this in the near term, and to make sure we’ve got the right elements to present to President[-elect] Trump," he added.

Kellogg emphasised that the president-elect of the United States will make the final decision on this matter.

"Our job is to help facilitate him [Trump] getting that to be successful for the American people. And we’re going to do that. We are going to bring this war in Europe to a close, a successful close for the American people as well," he concluded.

Background:

In late November, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had chosen retired General Keith Kellogg as his "special envoy for Ukraine and Russia".

Kellogg joined Trump's team as a national security adviser while Vice President Mike Pence was in office in 2017-2021.

Kellogg currently works at the pro-Trump think tank America First Policy Institute, where he contributed to the drafting of yet another "peace plan" for Ukraine.

