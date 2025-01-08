Ukrainian air defence downs 41 drones in 9 oblasts of Ukraine on 8 January

The infographic shows how many drones have been downed on 8 January as of 09:00. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 64 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 7-8 January. Air defence forces shot down 41 Russian drones.

Source: Air Force Command

Details: The drones were reportedly launched from Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the defence forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 41 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts.

A total of 22 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects), 3 of which flew towards Russia and 1 towards Belarus.

