Trump's special envoy says they have a "good, solid plan" for dealing with the war in Ukraine

General Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that the US has a clear plan for the next steps to bring the conflict to an end.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg emphasised that resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine is in the United States' national security interest, pointing out Moscow's growing alliance with Iran, North Korea and China.

Quote: "This wasn’t there before. It’s now together. And they’ve got either economic or peace treaty signed between both of them out there. We’ve seen North Korean troops on the battlefield near Kursk in Russia itself, fighting Ukrainians," the general said.

Quote: "I think we have a good, solid plan to go forward, to start talking and working through there" Kellogg said.

Asked about potential actions the Trump administration might take regarding Russia and Ukraine, the appointed envoy declined to provide details, stating that it is"going to be up to the US president".

However, he did clarify that his team would work to ensure the US has "leverage" over both Russia and Ukraine.

Quote: "I feel very, very confident that we can actually make something happen. President Trump will lead this effort, and the good thing about it – he’s a great dealmaker, and he’s very confident of what he’s going to do, and I have a great confidence that we can pull this off," Kellogg stated.

Background:

Kellogg had previously stated that his goal is to find a resolution to the ongoing full-scale war within the first 100 days of the new president's inauguration.

He also announced plans to visit key locations to hear the perspectives of both sides involved in the conflict. It was reported that he was set to visit Kyiv in January, but the trip was postponed.

