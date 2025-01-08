Trump's special envoy wants to resolve war in Ukraine within 100 days of inauguration

Keith Kellogg, US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has said he aims to try to find a solution to the full-scale war within 100 days of the new president's inauguration.

Source: Kellogg's interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg stressed that both he and Trump are aware that they have little time to find a solution to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Quote from Kellogg: "People need to understand that he's not trying to give something to Putin or to the Russians. He’s actually trying to save Ukraine and to save their sovereignty. And he’s going to make sure that it’s equitable and that it’s fair."

Details: The Trump adviser believes that Biden's "biggest mistake" was refusing to talk to Vladimir Putin after 2022, while Trump is determined to do so.

Kellogg believes that Trump will be able to propose an acceptable solution to Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in the near term".

Quote: "I would like to set a goal on a personal and professional level. I would say let's set it at a hundred days."

Background: Earlier, Keith Kellogg said that he was planning visits to listen to both sides in the full-scale war. It was also reported that he had been due to come to Kyiv in January, but the visit was postponed.

