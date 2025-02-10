Germany will support Ukraine but won't back its NATO membership – chancellor candidates' debate

Candidates for the position of German chancellor, Olaf Scholz from the Social Democratic Party and Friedrich Merz from the Christian Democratic Union, have stated the need to continue military support for Ukraine during a televised debate.

Source: Ukrinform news agency

Details: The debate between Scholz and Merz focused on key foreign policy challenges, particularly the war in Ukraine and Germany’s role in providing assistance to Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Scholz stated that the war, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, must end as soon as possible. He emphasised the importance of international support for Ukraine and pointed out that Germany is the second-largest provider of assistance.

"We must help Ukraine have a strong army because its economy cannot finance an army of the size needed for defence. This is the first important step, along with the security guarantees we are negotiating," Scholz said.

However, he opposed supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons, arguing that this would help "ensure that the war does not escalate into a conflict between Russia and NATO".

Advertisement:

Regarding NATO membership as a security guarantee, Scholz noted that "the US government rejects this" and he personally does not see such an option in the current situation.

Merz agreed that Ukraine's NATO accession is impossible due to the ongoing war. However, he supported supplying Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles but stated that "the decision to supply them must be coordinated within the European Union".

Merz added that he has no illusions about Russia. "We must prepare for Russia to continue aggressive military actions against the West and Europe in the coming years," he concluded.

Germany’s snap elections are scheduled for 23 February.

Background:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that it’s not the right time to discuss sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, as it would suggest that partners believe Ukraine won’t regain the territories occupied by Russia.

Nearly 90% of Germans believe that foreign actors, primarily from Russia and the US, are attempting to influence the upcoming elections through social media.

Support UP or become our patron!