Debate on peacekeepers in Ukraine is inappropriate and premature, Scholz says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukSaturday, 8 February 2025, 13:39
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Facebook

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that it’s not the right time to discuss sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, as it would suggest that partners believe Ukraine won’t regain the territories occupied by Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Scholz in an interview with RND

Quote from Scholz in response to a question about whether Germany should participate in sending peacekeeping forces to support post-war Ukraine: "I believe such debates are inappropriate and premature. This would imply that we expect Ukraine will not regain part of its territory from Russia."

Details: He added that, first and foremost, the war must end, and real negotiations need to take place – not a dictated peace. However, he emphasised that nothing should be decided without Ukraine’s involvement.  

Quote: "Only after the conflict ends and real negotiations occur can we begin to discuss what future security guarantees for Ukraine might look like."  

He also clarified that Ukraine will have an army "which it won’t be able to maintain solely with its own financial resources".  

Quote: "This is where we, along with all of Ukraine's allies, will be needed." 

Background:

  • On 22 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News that any effective peacekeeping mission must include US troops, as European military support alone will not be sufficient to deter Putin.  
  • Polish President Andrzej Duda recently reaffirmed Poland's ongoing support for Ukraine but stressed that it is not necessary for Poland to deploy its own troops.  
  • Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that London is ready to play its "full part" in any potential peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, although he currently sees no immediate prospects for such a mission.

