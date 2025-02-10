Russian personnel losses exceed 850,000

Tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,170 troops killed and wounded over the past day, bringing their total number of personnel losses to 850,490.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 850,490 (+1,170) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,001 (+9) tanks;

tanks; 20,813 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,879 (+35) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,273 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,056 (+0) air defence systems;

370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

24,623 (+137) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

36,638 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,740 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

