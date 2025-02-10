Russian personnel losses exceed 850,000
Monday, 10 February 2025, 07:34
Russian forces have lost 1,170 troops killed and wounded over the past day, bringing their total number of personnel losses to 850,490.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 850,490 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 10,001 (+9) tanks;
- 20,813 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,879 (+35) artillery systems;
- 1,273 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,056 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 24,623 (+137) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 36,638 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,740 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
