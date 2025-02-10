All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

DeepState: Russians consolidate positions at intersection of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka motorway in Donetsk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 February 2025, 12:41
DeepState: Russians consolidate positions at intersection of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka motorway in Donetsk Oblast
The settlement of Dachenske on the map. Screenshot: DeepState

Ukraine’s defence forces have recaptured their positions in two places on the Pokrovsk front, but the Russians are consolidating at the intersection of the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka motorway. 

Source: DeepState analytical project on social media

Quote: "Jaegers from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade conducted a successful and courageous operation, driving the enemy back from part of the settlement of Dachenske.

Advertisement:

It is reported that the industrial zone in Vodiane Druhe, where the enemy managed to gain a foothold for a short time, has been mopped up. However, the Russians are not giving up on assaulting the bridge."

Details: Nevertheless, analysts reported that the Russians are consolidating at the intersection of the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka motorway near Malynivka. The combat situation is being confirmed.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • In January, the ISW reported that the Russians were planning to cut off land supply routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast in order to force Ukrainian troops to retreat from these cities.
  • Two Ukrainska Pravda sources among the military working on the Pokrovsk front said that the Russians decided not to assault Pokrovsk head-on but to go around it from the south to the west, thus approaching Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian attacks on northern Donetsk Oblast injure six civilians
Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
Commander of the 37th Brigade Shatalov: There was no 'Uspenivka pocket'
RECENT NEWS
16:53
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
16:12
Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure
16:00
Chonhar crossing had 1,500 mines when it should have had 200,000 for proper defence, Ukrainian general asserts
15:56
Russia announces contacts with US through foreign ministries and signals regarding Ukraine
15:44
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
15:14
Ukrainian general reveals how Ukrainian troops stopped Russian advance in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, early in full-scale war
14:53
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
14:40
EU explores options for confiscating Russia's shadow fleet tankers
14:37
Former commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces shared how days preparing before Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine went by
14:34
EU chief diplomat talks to Pope Francis about need for lasting peace in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: