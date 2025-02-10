DeepState: Russians consolidate positions at intersection of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka motorway in Donetsk Oblast

The settlement of Dachenske on the map. Screenshot: DeepState

Ukraine’s defence forces have recaptured their positions in two places on the Pokrovsk front, but the Russians are consolidating at the intersection of the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka motorway.

Source: DeepState analytical project on social media

Quote: "Jaegers from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade conducted a successful and courageous operation, driving the enemy back from part of the settlement of Dachenske.

It is reported that the industrial zone in Vodiane Druhe, where the enemy managed to gain a foothold for a short time, has been mopped up. However, the Russians are not giving up on assaulting the bridge."

Details: Nevertheless, analysts reported that the Russians are consolidating at the intersection of the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka motorway near Malynivka. The combat situation is being confirmed.

In January, the ISW reported that the Russians were planning to cut off land supply routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast in order to force Ukrainian troops to retreat from these cities.

Two Ukrainska Pravda sources among the military working on the Pokrovsk front said that the Russians decided not to assault Pokrovsk head-on but to go around it from the south to the west, thus approaching Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

