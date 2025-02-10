Russians regroup and prepare new assault on Chasiv Yar

Russian troops are gathering reinforcements and regrouping near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, preparing to storm the town.

Source: Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group, on air with the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Now there is a period of accumulation [of Russian troops – ed.] on the outskirts and in Chasiv Yar itself and regrouping for further assault actions."

Details: Zaporozhets said last week that the Russians did not conduct "too active" combat operations, did not use armoured vehicles, and used only cars and ATVs. This indicates that the Russians are amassing forces to continue its offensive on Chasiv Yar.

Background:

In June 2024, Ukrainska Pravda journalists showed what Chasiv Yar looked like after several months of attacks.

On 14 January, two women were killed in Russian artillery shelling of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

