Ukrainian general reveals how Ukrainian troops stopped Russian advance in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, early in full-scale war

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, former Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the defence of the town of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv Oblast at the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion was secured through swift troop deployment, intuition of commanders and the use of Neptune missiles.

Source: Naiev in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I picked up the phone and called General Andrii Kovalchuk, telling him I was convinced the enemy would advance through Voznesensk. He agreed, saying he saw it the same way."

Details: Naiev explained that it was this commanders' hunch that led to the deployment of the 80th Air Assault Brigade, artillery and aircraft to Voznesensk, which enabled them to destroy some of the Russian equipment and stop their advance.

The general also mentioned that it was in Mykolaiv Oblast, during the defence of Voznesensk, that Ukrainian forces first deployed Neptune missiles against Russian warships intended to carry out a marine assault.

"In a week, [Ukrainian troops] crushed around seven [Russian] battalion tactical groups. At sea, [Russian] landing ships attempted to approach the shore for reconnaissance and that’s when we launched our Neptunes for the first time. The first Neptune flew over a ship, though it scared the Russians so much that they moved the ships away from the shore," Naiev said.

The general emphasised that the deployment of Ukrainian forces to Voznesensk was no coincidence but rather a strategic decision made by the commanders.

