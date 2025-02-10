All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian general reveals how Ukrainian troops stopped Russian advance in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, early in full-scale war

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 10 February 2025, 15:14
Ukrainian general reveals how Ukrainian troops stopped Russian advance in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, early in full-scale war
Serhii Naiev. Photo: Screenshot from the interview

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, former Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the defence of the town of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv Oblast at the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion was secured through swift troop deployment, intuition of commanders and the use of Neptune missiles.

Source: Naiev in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I picked up the phone and called General Andrii Kovalchuk, telling him I was convinced the enemy would advance through Voznesensk. He agreed, saying he saw it the same way."

Advertisement:

Details: Naiev explained that it was this commanders' hunch that led to the deployment of the 80th Air Assault Brigade, artillery and aircraft to Voznesensk, which enabled them to destroy some of the Russian equipment and stop their advance.

The general also mentioned that it was in Mykolaiv Oblast, during the defence of Voznesensk, that Ukrainian forces first deployed Neptune missiles against Russian warships intended to carry out a marine assault.

"In a week, [Ukrainian troops] crushed around seven [Russian] battalion tactical groups. At sea, [Russian] landing ships attempted to approach the shore for reconnaissance and that’s when we launched our Neptunes for the first time. The first Neptune flew over a ship, though it scared the Russians so much that they moved the ships away from the shore," Naiev said.

Advertisement:

The general emphasised that the deployment of Ukrainian forces to Voznesensk was no coincidence but rather a strategic decision made by the commanders.

Support UP or become our patron!

armyRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women to steal their baby
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
All News
army
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Ministry drafts special contract for Ukrainians aged 18-24
Pavlo Hots, vocalist for Ukrainian band Nazva, joins Armed Forces – photos
The Guardian: Ukrainian military is exhausted and personnel shortage is getting worse
RECENT NEWS
18:32
Russian drone attack on archive building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages thousands of files – photos
17:58
Ukraine has brought back 17 people from Russian occupation since year's start, says Ukraine's human rights commissioner
17:49
German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women to steal their baby
16:56
​​Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast: number of injured rises to 17 – photos
16:53
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
16:12
Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure
16:00
Chonhar crossing had 1,500 mines when it should have had 200,000 for proper defence, Ukrainian general asserts
15:56
Russia announces contacts with US through foreign ministries and signals regarding Ukraine
15:44
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
15:14
Ukrainian general reveals how Ukrainian troops stopped Russian advance in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, early in full-scale war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: