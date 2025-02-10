Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attack destroys Russian equipment and incapacitating 14 soldiers – video

A unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) has effectively targeted Russian positions on one of the operational fronts, destroying military equipment and communication systems and incapacitating 14 Russian soldiers.

Source: Special Operations Forces on social media

Details: The SOF reported that their FPV drone unit had successfully destroyed a range of targets in several sorties, including a Russian Nona-S self-propelled artillery system, a D-20 howitzer, 2 mortar positions along with ammunition, 2 communication relays and 4 vehicles used by Russian forces.

Additionally, SOF operators identified and subsequently destroyed three boats belonging to the Russians using drones.

