Russian drone attack on archive building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages thousands of files – photos

Russian forces attacked the Mezhiv archive in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 7-8 February, damaging 10% of its collection – approximately 1,000 archival files.

Quote: "Enemy drones attacked the Mezhiv archive in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging 10% of the archival collection – approximately 1,000 files."

Details: The attack reportedly triggered a fire, shattering windows and damaging equipment, furniture and some documents from the National Archival Fund. No casualties were reported.

Background:

Since the evening of 7 February, Russian forces have launched an extensive attack on Ukraine with 139 strike drones, including Shahed UAVs and various decoy drones. Ukrainian defence forces successfully destroyed 67 drones, while another 71 disappeared from radar.

The Air Force reported that Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv oblasts suffered damage as a result of the attack.

