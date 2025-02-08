Ukraine's air defence downs 67 Russian drones, 71 go off radar

The Russians have been attacking Ukraine with 139 Shahed drones and decoy UAVs of various types since the evening of 7 February. Ukrainian air defence has managed to down 67 drones, while 71 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, 67 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down over Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa oblasts. In addition, 71 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian strikes had caused damage in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv oblasts.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk and Shatalovo.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

