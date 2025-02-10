All Sections
Russian forces attempt to bypass Pokrovsk from west

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 10 February 2025, 21:44
Tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Pokrovsk front remains the "most active" on the Eastern front, with Russian forces attempting to bypass the city from the west.

Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As always, the Pokrovsk front is the hottest spot on the Eastern front. It remains the most active. Just today, there have been 33 assaults... The main ambition of the Russians now is to bypass the city of Pokrovsk, to bypass it from the west. This is where their main efforts are concentrated. This is where they are suffering enormous losses and deploying a large number of personnel."

Details: Trehubov said that Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front are trying "to cling" to small settlements and advance.

Quote: "The only advantage they have is infantry. They are trying to use the only advantage they have, but they are suffering very heavy losses and their advance does not look as threatening as it did some time ago. However, the threat remains, the pressure continues, and the intensity is very high, but we are recording that the enemy is suffering extremely heavy losses on the Pokrovsk front."

Support UP or become our patron!

