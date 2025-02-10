Ukraine's defence forces repel 40 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front – General Staff

A total of 127 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield on 10 February, including 47 on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 10 February

Quote: "Russian invaders conducted 2 missile strikes and 77 airstrikes, launching 2 missiles and dropping 101 guided aerial bombs (GAB). In addition, they deployed more than 1,000 kamikaze drones and shelled our troops' positions and settlements around 5,000 times."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attempted to assault Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Vovchansk four times.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops conducted offensive operations near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove, where Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks. One combat clash is still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novolubivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Serebrianka and Hryhorivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted assaults near the settlements of Vasiukivka, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian defence forces repelled five Russian attacks. Combat clashes are still ongoing at three locations.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops conducted 11 assaults near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, since the beginning of the day, the Russians have launched attacks near the settlements of Baranivka, Vodiiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne. Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 Russian assaults, and seven combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops conducted 12 assaults near the settlements of Zelenivka, Vremivka and Novosilka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian aircraft dropped 13 GABs on the village of Tavriiske.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 27 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. Russian troops also launched 37 airstrikes, dropping 49 GABs, and shelled the oblast 378 times.

