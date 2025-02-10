US Congress proposes restoring lend-lease mechanism for Ukraine
Joe Wilson, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, has announced his initiative to introduce a bill granting US President Donald Trump the authority to supply weapons to Ukraine through lend-lease.
Source: Wilson on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Wilson stated that he would introduce the Freedom First Lend-Lease Act in Congress, which would give Trump "flexible authorities to send war-winning weapons to our partners, including Ukraine".
Wilson believes this will help "to deter War Criminal Putin as Biden should have done long ago".
Quote: "Bring Russia to the table through American Strength!"
Details: At this stage, it remains unclear what exactly Wilson's legislative initiative will entail or whether it has support among other members of Congress, where Republicans hold the majority.
Background:
- The lend-lease mechanism for Ukraine was approved in May 2022, granting the US president the authority to send weapons on the condition that their cost would be repaid later.
- In practice, the lend-lease mechanism was never used. It was extended multiple times as an amendment to the US National Security Appropriations Act until 2024.
Support UP or become our patron!