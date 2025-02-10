US Congress proposes restoring lend-lease mechanism for Ukraine

Joe Wilson, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, has announced his initiative to introduce a bill granting US President Donald Trump the authority to supply weapons to Ukraine through lend-lease.

Source: Wilson on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wilson stated that he would introduce the Freedom First Lend-Lease Act in Congress, which would give Trump "flexible authorities to send war-winning weapons to our partners, including Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Wilson believes this will help "to deter War Criminal Putin as Biden should have done long ago".

Quote: "Bring Russia to the table through American Strength!"

Details: At this stage, it remains unclear what exactly Wilson's legislative initiative will entail or whether it has support among other members of Congress, where Republicans hold the majority.

Background:

The lend-lease mechanism for Ukraine was approved in May 2022, granting the US president the authority to send weapons on the condition that their cost would be repaid later.

In practice, the lend-lease mechanism was never used. It was extended multiple times as an amendment to the US National Security Appropriations Act until 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!