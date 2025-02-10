All Sections
Foundation run by Trump envoy's daughter provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine – WP

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 10 February 2025, 23:37
Foundation run by Trump envoy's daughter provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine – WP
Meaghan Mobbs. Photo: Instagram mobbs_mentality

Meaghan Mobbs, the daughter of Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is the president of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation, a charity that has been helping Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

Source: a column in The Washington Post

Details: The columnist notes that it would be hard to find "a better friend" of Ukraine than Mobbs, adding, however, that "there’s no guarantee that the father always agrees with the daughter, and vice versa".

Mobbs’ foundation set up and runs a logistics hub on the Romanian-Ukrainian border from which over 10,000 pallets of medicines, medical supplies and other aid have been delivered to more than 70 Ukrainian hospitals and humanitarian organisations.

In addition to providing humanitarian aid, the organisation helps evacuate American volunteers who are wounded fighting in Ukraine. They are taken to the US military’s Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, where they receive specialist care. The foundation also facilitates the repatriation of American soldiers killed in action.

The R.T. Weatherman Foundation also coordinated and sponsored Kellogg’s trip to Ukraine in January 2023. Following the visit, Kellogg testified before the US Senate, declaring that Ukraine must be enabled to defeat the Russian army, as this is the only "path to bringing these negotiations about".

The column also notes that Mobbs has been critical of the Biden administration in her social media posts, accusing it of weak leadership and Pentagon inefficiency which, in her view, slowed down aid to Ukraine.

USAaid for Ukraine
