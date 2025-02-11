Russia loses 44 artillery systems, 31 armoured combat vehicles and 1,390 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 07:57
Russia has lost 1,390 soldiers killed and wounded, 44 artillery systems and 13 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 851,880 (+1,390) military personnel;
- 10,014 (+13) tanks;
- 20,844 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,923 (+44) artillery systems;
- 1,275 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,060 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 24,755 (+132) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,056 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 36,807 (+169) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,741 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
