Russia loses 44 artillery systems, 31 armoured combat vehicles and 1,390 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,390 soldiers killed and wounded, 44 artillery systems and 13 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 851,880 (+1,390) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,014 (+13) tanks;

tanks; 20,844 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,923 (+44) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,275 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,060 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

24,755 (+132) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,056 (+2) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

36,807 (+169) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,741 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

