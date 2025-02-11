All Sections
Russia loses 44 artillery systems, 31 armoured combat vehicles and 1,390 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 February 2025, 07:57

Russia has lost 1,390 soldiers killed and wounded, 44 artillery systems and 13 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 851,880 (+1,390) military personnel;
  • 10,014 (+13) tanks;
  • 20,844 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,923 (+44) artillery systems;
  • 1,275 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,060 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 24,755 (+132) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,056 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 36,807 (+169) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,741 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

