South Korean Ministry of Defence: North Korea will deploy additional troops and weapons to Russia

The South Korean Defence Ministry estimated on Tuesday that North Korea has sent about 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia and is likely to send more troops and weapons in support of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: South Korean Yonhap News Agency

Details: The estimate comes after South Korean spy agency’s previous estimation that North Korea had sent around 11,000 troops to support Russia, of which 300 are believed to have been killed and another 2,700 wounded.

Quote from the ministry, during a briefing for the parliamentary defence committee: "(North Korea) has provided some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 pieces of long-range artillery and a substantial amount of ammunition and there is the possibility of (the North) additionally supplying troops, weapons and ammunition going forward."

Background:

In December, South Korean intelligence said that North Korea appeared to be preparing to deploy additional troops and military equipment to Russia, possibly including kamikaze drones, in support of Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Later, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith reported that North Korea had shipped more than 1,000 ammunition containers to Russia.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War said that the new deployment of North Korea troops arriving in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast would sustain losses that could reach 30,000 to 45,000 killed and wounded per month.

On 7 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops had again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast, and there had been new assaults in this area. Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers were killed.

