All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

They were killed by Russia: Ukraine creates project about its fallen cultural figures – photos

Mariia KabatsiiTuesday, 11 February 2025, 16:10
They were killed by Russia: Ukraine creates project about its fallen cultural figures – photos
Photos of the fallen Ukrainian cultural figures. Photo: Screenshot from killedculturemakers.pen.org.ua

Ukraine has created a project called They Were Killed by Russia: Figures of Ukrainian Culture, dedicated to the memory of fallen cultural figures. PEN Ukraine started working on the project at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Details: In 2024, the project was joined by state institutions and NGOs, among them INDEX: Institute for Documentation and Interaction, Memorial Memory Platform, Raphael Lemkin Society, Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, ZMINA Human Rights Centre, and NeMo: Ukrainian Heritage Monitoring Lab.

Advertisement:

The online project is coordinated by Diana Deliurman, journalist and communications manager of PEN Ukraine.

The project’s goal is monitoring the losses among Ukrainian cultural figures, not only to record the names of the deceased but also to demand accountability for the perpetrators through advocacy for the victims' cases at the international level.

Lists of deceased cultural figures in the project They Were Killed by Russia: Figures of Ukrainian Culture.
Lists of deceased cultural figures in the project They Were Killed by Russia: Figures of Ukrainian Culture.
Photo: Screenshot from killedculturemakers.pen.org.ua

"We have joined the efforts of public and state institutions so that the materials we have collected can be disseminated by Ukrainian and foreign human rights activists, journalists, diplomats, and politicians for advocacy purposes, spreading the word about the talented Ukrainians whose lives were taken by Russia, about their legacy and about the genocidal war that Russians are waging against us, our culture and identity," the initiators said.

Currently, the project's online platform contains the names of 181 Ukrainian cultural figures killed by Russia. The website groups the deceased cultural figures by their fields of work, years and circumstances of death.

The site tells the story of each deceased cultural figure and the circumstances of their death.
The site tells the story of each deceased cultural figure and the circumstances of their death.
Photo: Screenshot from killedculturemakers.pen.org.ua

It is noted that the list is not exhaustive, as there is no access to information from the temporarily occupied territories. If you have information about other crimes of the Russian army, you can send it to killedculturemakers@gmail.com.

Last year, PEN Ukraine and The Ukrainians Media released a joint project, Cultural Figures Taken by War – a series of portraits of deceased cultural figures and artists that emerged in the process of studying their work, conversations with relatives and colleagues, and trips to Ukraine.

PEN said that the series was inspired by the writer Viktoriia Amelina, killed by a Russian missile, who wrote "as long as a writer is read, he is alive" in the preface to the occupation diary of Volodymyr Vakulenko, who was tortured to death by the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!

casualtiesRusso-Ukrainian warculture
Advertisement:
Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Zelenskyy says in case of talks with Putin he will offer "straight territory exchange"
Trump's tariffs will hit Ukrainian steel in March, Kyiv seeks solution
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
Three political prisoners from Crimea freed after nine years in Russian penal colony – photos
All News
casualties
Russian forces attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 10 guided aerial bombs, man killed
Russian forces drop FAB-500 bomb on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed and 9 injured – photos
Russian attacks on northern Donetsk Oblast injure six civilians
RECENT NEWS
20:15
EXPLAINERWhat concessions did Transnistria make for Russian gas, and how will it reach Moldova?
19:50
Zelenskyy: We are ready for meetings with US representatives
19:23
Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
18:58
New Pentagon chief to discuss defence spending at his first meeting with European allies
18:48
Ukraine's energy company reports gas production facility out of action due to Russian attack
18:46
Witnessed Russian war crimes: Ukraine manages to return four more children from occupation
18:39
Slovak PM says Slovakia has "moral right" in considering ways to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine
18:28
New Pentagon chief says US will not send troops to Ukraine
18:25
EXPLAINERWhat does Ukraine need for record-speed EU accession talks?
17:51
Bloomberg: US Treasury secretary will travel to Ukraine to negotiate earth resources deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: