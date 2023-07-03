All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Writer Victoria Amelina dies after sustaining injuries in Kramatorsk

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 01:02
Writer Victoria Amelina dies after sustaining injuries in Kramatorsk
VICTORIA AMELINA, PHOTO FROM HER FACEBOOK

The PEN Club of Ukraine has reported that the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina has died after being injured in Kramatorsk.

Source: PEN Ukraine 

Quote: "With our greatest pain, we inform you that Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina passed away on 1 July st in Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro. 

Her death was caused by fatal injuries which she incurred during the Russian missile attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk on 27 June 2023."

Advertisement:

Details: The PEN club explained that they were disseminating this sad news now that all of Victoria's relatives had learned about it and with their consent.

"Very soon her family members will announce the time and place of Victoria’s farewell gathering and funeral in Kyiv and Lviv," the PEN club of Ukraine added.

For reference: Victoria Amelina was born on 1 January 1986 in Lviv. During her school years, she moved to Canada with her father, but soon decided to return to Ukraine. She graduated with honours in 2007, receiving a master's degree in computer technologies from Lviv Polytechnic National University. She worked in international technology companies from 2005 to 2015.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Victoria's debut novel The Autumn Syndrome, or Homo Compatiens was published in 2014. The book was included in the top ten best prose publications according to the LitAccent of the Year 2014 award. The following year, the novel was republished, and it was shortlisted for the Valerii Shevchuk Prize.

In the same year, 2015, Victoria Amelina suspended her career in information technology to devote herself to writing. In 2016, her first children's book Someone, or The Water Heart, was published. Her next children's book Ee-stories of Eka's Excavator was published in 2021. The Staryi Lev Publishing House published Victoria's second novel Home for Home in 2017. The book was shortlisted for national and international awards: the LitAccent of the Year 2017, the UNESCO City of Literature Award, and the EU Prize for Literature Award. The Zaporizhzhia Book Society named Home for a Home the best prose book of the year.

Viktoria Amelina's works have been published in Polish, Czech, German, Dutch and English translations. Recently, the novel Home for Home was translated into Spanish.

In 2021, Victoria became the laureate of the Joseph Conrad Literary Award. In the same year, she founded the New-York Literary Festival, which took place in the village of New-York in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: