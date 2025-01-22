German defence minister still believes Russia could attack NATO in 4-5 years

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has stated that he still considers it a possibility that Russia will try to attack NATO countries by 2029-2030.

Source: Pistorius in a comment to journalists, cited by Delfi, a Lithuanian media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius says this is why it is especially important to have secured NATO defence capability by then.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Military experts are monitoring events in Russia very closely. The military industry has been developing significantly there, producing large amounts of tanks and aircraft, which means that the Russian armed forces are growing significantly as well. By 2026, their number is likely to have reached 1.5 million soldiers."

More details: Pistorius emphasised, citing experts, that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin could reorganise his armed forces in 2029-30 to create the proper conditions for a possible theoretical attack on other countries, including NATO members.

"So we must ensure our defence capability before then. This task, of course, requires both time and money, but we are striving towards the goal," the German minister stressed.

Advertisement:

Background: Last summer, Pistorius announced the necessity to be ready for war by 2029. At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged that he would do everything possible to prevent Germany from being drawn into a war.

Support UP or become our patron!