Russians drop aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast, killing two people – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russian military launched an airstrike on the civilian infrastructure of the Krasnopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast on 11 February, killing a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: The Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that at around 15:00, Russian troops struck the civilian infrastructure of the Krasnopillia hromada.

Reports indicate that the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs.

The attack killed a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. An agricultural company, several vehicles and a building were also damaged.

