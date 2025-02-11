All Sections
Russians drop aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast, killing two people – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 11 February 2025, 17:33
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russian military launched an airstrike on the civilian infrastructure of the Krasnopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast on 11 February, killing a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General 

Details: The Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that at around 15:00, Russian troops struck the civilian infrastructure of the Krasnopillia hromada.

The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Reports indicate that the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
The attack killed a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. An agricultural company, several vehicles and a building were also damaged.

