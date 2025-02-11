New Pentagon chief to discuss defence spending at his first meeting with European allies

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced that he will urge European allies to increase defence spending during his first meeting with them since taking office, scheduled for this week.

Source: European Pravda, citing Hegseth's remarks to journalists in Stuttgart on Tuesday, 11 February

Details: Hegseth highlighted that the American side will have "straight talk with our friends" regarding "capabilities, leadership, stepping up and burden-sharing" during upcoming meetings in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format) and NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

Quote: "The European continent deserves to be free from any aggression, but it ought to be those in the neighbourhood investing the most in their individual and collective defence."

Hegseth reiterated that US President Donald Trump wants NATO's European member states to allocate 5% of their GDP to defence. Hegseth emphasised that he fully supports this demand from the White House.

Hegseth also confirmed that the US will not send troops to Ukraine, stressing that President Trump hopes for a swift peace agreement.

Background:

Hegseth will attend the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting on 12 February, known as the Ramstein format. Media reports indicate that he will not announce new weapon supplies for Ukrainian forces.

It is expected that the Pentagon chief will reaffirm President Trump's commitment to achieving a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

