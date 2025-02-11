All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

No announcements on new aid for Ukraine at Ramstein format meeting – WP

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 11 February 2025, 16:48
No announcements on new aid for Ukraine at Ramstein format meeting – WP
Pete Hegseth. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Washington Post has learnt that new US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not planning to announce new arms supplies for Ukrainian soldiers at the 12 February meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Washington Post

Details: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will become the first representative of the new Trump administration to visit NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

Advertisement:

Hegseth will participate in the Ramstein meeting, which was initiated by the administration of former US President Joe Biden in 2022. This week, for the first time, the meeting will be convened by the United Kingdom rather than the United States.

Hegseth is not expected to make any announcements regarding new weapons supplies for Ukraine. According to one US official, he will not meet face-to-face with his Ukrainian counterparts but rather will be "in listening mode" at this Ramstein format meeting, as he will be at the NATO defence ministers' meeting on Thursday.

"The Secretary will reiterate President Trump’s commitment for a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible. He will also highlight the need for increased European leadership on security assistance to Ukraine," the Pentagon said before Hegseth’s departure for Europe.

An unnamed NATO diplomat said that "constructive dialogue with the new American administration would be the most important outcome" of the meeting, as well as a "US commitment to do everything we can to keep Ukraine in the fight".

Background:

  • On the eve of Donald Trump's return to the White House, there were concerns that the new administration would not support the Ramstein format as much as the Joe Biden administration did.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of preserving the Ramstein format meetings.

Support UP or become our patron!

USARamsteinaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Zelenskyy says in case of talks with Putin he will offer "straight territory exchange"
Trump's tariffs will hit Ukrainian steel in March, Kyiv seeks solution
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
Three political prisoners from Crimea freed after nine years in Russian penal colony – photos
All News
USA
Zelenskyy does not believe that European "security guarantees" will work without US
Trump's tariffs will hit Ukrainian steel in March, Kyiv seeks solution
Russian media outlet reports unexpected visit by US Ambassador to Russia's Foreign Ministry
RECENT NEWS
20:15
EXPLAINERWhat concessions did Transnistria make for Russian gas, and how will it reach Moldova?
19:50
Zelenskyy: We are ready for meetings with US representatives
19:23
Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
18:58
New Pentagon chief to discuss defence spending at his first meeting with European allies
18:48
Ukraine's energy company reports gas production facility out of action due to Russian attack
18:46
Witnessed Russian war crimes: Ukraine manages to return four more children from occupation
18:39
Slovak PM says Slovakia has "moral right" in considering ways to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine
18:28
New Pentagon chief says US will not send troops to Ukraine
18:25
EXPLAINERWhat does Ukraine need for record-speed EU accession talks?
17:51
Bloomberg: US Treasury secretary will travel to Ukraine to negotiate earth resources deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: