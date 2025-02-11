Zelenskyy: We are ready for meetings with US representatives

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine will soon hold meetings with partners, particularly to discuss air defence capabilities.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 11 February

Quote: "We are already prepared for meetings with representatives of the United States – negotiations will begin soon. At many levels. I have scheduled a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council for tomorrow. On several issues. We will work on making medicines cheaper in Ukrainian pharmacies – this is important. And we will continue defending our state through sanctions."

Advertisement:

Details: The president further stated that this week and next week, there will be negotiations with partners regarding the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

Background: US President Donald Trump announced that he had sent Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy.

Support UP or become our patron!