Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 11 February 2025, 19:23
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has confirmed media reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is to visit Ukraine.

Source: Trump on his social network Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said that Bessent will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit.

Quote: "I am sending Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy. This War MUST and WILL END SOON – Too much Death and Destruction."

Details: Bloomberg reports that Bessent may come to Ukraine for initial talks on a "deal" in which the United States would gain access to Kyiv's rare earth resources in exchange for military assistance.

Background: 

  • Last week, the US president said he was interested in concluding an agreement with Ukraine to receive rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for arms supplies.
  • Later, he added that Kyiv had "essentially agreed" to a US$500 billion "deal".
  • Ukraine has significant reserves of uranium and several important minerals, including titanium, lithium and graphite. Ukrainian authorities estimate that they could be worth trillions of dollars.

