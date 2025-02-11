Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has confirmed media reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is to visit Ukraine.

Source: Trump on his social network Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said that Bessent will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit.

Quote: "I am sending Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy. This War MUST and WILL END SOON – Too much Death and Destruction."

Details: Bloomberg reports that Bessent may come to Ukraine for initial talks on a "deal" in which the United States would gain access to Kyiv's rare earth resources in exchange for military assistance.

Background:

Last week, the US president said he was interested in concluding an agreement with Ukraine to receive rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for arms supplies.

Later, he added that Kyiv had "essentially agreed" to a US$500 billion "deal".

Ukraine has significant reserves of uranium and several important minerals, including titanium, lithium and graphite. Ukrainian authorities estimate that they could be worth trillions of dollars.

