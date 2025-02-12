All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 12 February 2025, 05:26
Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, child among injured, Kyiv mayor says
A ballistic missile. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

A person has been killed, and three others have been injured, including a nine-year-old child, in a Russian ballistic missile attack on the city of Kyiv

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Preliminary, one person was killed in the Podilskyi district.

In the Darnytskyi district, there is a fire on the territory of a private business."

Details: Later, Klitschko said that another person had been injured in the Podilskyi district.

Updated: Klitschko later reported that a person had been killed in Obolonskyi district, and that three more people had been injured in the same district, including a nine-year-old child.

Quote from Klitschko: "One person was killed in Obolonskyi district.

We already know of three people injured; two of them were hospitalised, and one was treated on the spot."

Background: At dawn on 12 February, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts due to the threat of a ballistic missile attack. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, and fires broke out as a result of falling wreckage.

Kyivmissile strikecasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Kyiv
