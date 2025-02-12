Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 53 artillery systems over past day
Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 07:21
Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded and over 370 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 853,030 (+1,150) military personnel;
- 10,023 (+9) tanks;
- 20,871 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,976 (+53) artillery systems;
- 1,276 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,061 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 24,919 (+164) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,057 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 36,928 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,742 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!