Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 53 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 February 2025, 07:21
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded and over 370 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 853,030 (+1,150) military personnel;
  • 10,023 (+9) tanks;
  • 20,871 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,976 (+53) artillery systems;
  • 1,276 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,061 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 24,919 (+164) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,057 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 36,928 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,742 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

