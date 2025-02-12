All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's General Staff says Russians use 20 missiles at battlefield and drop almost 150 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 February 2025, 08:33
Ukraine's General Staff says Russians use 20 missiles at battlefield and drop almost 150 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions
Ukrainian military. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s General Staff reports that 95 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield yesterday, most of them on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 February

Quote: "The enemy launched 3 missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 20 missiles, as well as conducted 89 airstrikes, dropping 149 guided aerial bombs [on 11 February – ed.]. In addition, they conducted more than 6,300 attacks, including 174 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,354 kamikaze drones to strike."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted seven attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces stopped their assaults near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked nine times, trying to advance near Novoserhiivka, Nove, Zelenyi Hai, Novoliubivka and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack near Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four clashes were recorded in the vicinities of Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 30 attacks in the vicinities of Vodiane Druhe, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Uspenivka, Ulakla, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlynove, Molodetske, Udachne, Nadezhdanka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Shevchenko.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians tried to break through near Kostiantynopil eight times without success.

On the Huliaipole front, there were three clashes near Novosilka and Charivne.

In the operational zone in Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 attacks. The Russians also conducted 40 airstrikes using 56 guided aerial bombs and fired 634 artillery rounds, including 29 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Kharkiv, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations yesterday.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian warGeneral StaffArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
Poll shows Ukrainians divided over suspension of USAID funding
Ukrainian defence minister names key issues to be discussed at Ramstein format meeting
Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games
US confirms Trump envoy's visit to Moscow to retrieve hostage
Zelenskyy approves purchase of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, child among injured, Kyiv mayor says
Russia restricts information about Kursk Oblast to avoid exchange of territories in case of negotiations, says ISW
Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing and injuring civilians
RECENT NEWS
12:34
Trump's envoy in Moscow may have had lengthy talks with Putin, Fox News says
12:33
Ukraine's population stands at 32 million, says Deputy PM
12:23
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
11:55
Polish president expects Trump to propose solution to end war in Ukraine
11:43
ISW: Kremlin may prepare attacks and murder of oppositionists abroad to discredit Ukraine
11:30
Trade in agricultural products between Ukraine and the EU hits record levels
11:18
Poll shows Ukrainians divided over suspension of USAID funding
11:09
Ukrainian defence minister names key issues to be discussed at Ramstein format meeting
09:51
Aftermath of Russian attacks: 2 injured in Chernihiv Oblast, fires rage and farm damaged in Sumy Oblast – photos
09:47
Russians in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast encourage 9th graders to sign contracts with Russian army after graduation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: