Ukraine's General Staff says Russians use 20 missiles at battlefield and drop almost 150 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions

Ukraine’s General Staff reports that 95 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield yesterday, most of them on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 February

Quote: "The enemy launched 3 missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 20 missiles, as well as conducted 89 airstrikes, dropping 149 guided aerial bombs [on 11 February – ed.]. In addition, they conducted more than 6,300 attacks, including 174 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,354 kamikaze drones to strike."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted seven attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces stopped their assaults near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked nine times, trying to advance near Novoserhiivka, Nove, Zelenyi Hai, Novoliubivka and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack near Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four clashes were recorded in the vicinities of Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 30 attacks in the vicinities of Vodiane Druhe, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Uspenivka, Ulakla, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlynove, Molodetske, Udachne, Nadezhdanka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Shevchenko.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians tried to break through near Kostiantynopil eight times without success.

On the Huliaipole front, there were three clashes near Novosilka and Charivne.

In the operational zone in Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 attacks. The Russians also conducted 40 airstrikes using 56 guided aerial bombs and fired 634 artillery rounds, including 29 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Kharkiv, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations yesterday.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support UP or become our patron!