Aftermath of Russian attacks: 2 injured in Chernihiv Oblast, fires rage and farm damaged in Sumy Oblast – photos
The Russians attacked Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts on the night of 11-12 February, hitting critical infrastructure. The attacks resulted in two people being injured, fires raging, and damage to a farm.
Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Facebook; Konotop District State Administration on Facebook
Quote from Chaus: "The Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Pryluky district [Chernihiv Oblast – ed.] at night. They likely used an attack drone. A fire broke out. The blast wave damaged outbuildings."
Details: The official reported that two people were injured, and medics provided them with the necessary assistance. "As of the morning, the fire was localised," Chaus said.
The State Emergency Service reported that firefighters in Sumy Oblast extinguished fires that arose in a residential area as a result of Russian attacks.
In the Krasnopillia hromada, civilian homes and commercial premises were reportedly on fire at two different addresses. In the Verkhnia Syrovatka hromada, a fire broke out in a residential building. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]
In the morning, Konotop District State Administration also reported that a local farm was damaged at night as a result of the fall of two UAVs in the Krolevets hromada.
Support UP or become our patron!