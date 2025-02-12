Aftermath of Russian attacks: 2 injured in Chernihiv Oblast, fires rage and farm damaged in Sumy Oblast – photos

The Russians attacked Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts on the night of 11-12 February, hitting critical infrastructure. The attacks resulted in two people being injured, fires raging, and damage to a farm.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Facebook; Konotop District State Administration on Facebook

Quote from Chaus: "The Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Pryluky district [Chernihiv Oblast – ed.] at night. They likely used an attack drone. A fire broke out. The blast wave damaged outbuildings."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The official reported that two people were injured, and medics provided them with the necessary assistance. "As of the morning, the fire was localised," Chaus said.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service reported that firefighters in Sumy Oblast extinguished fires that arose in a residential area as a result of Russian attacks.

In the Krasnopillia hromada, civilian homes and commercial premises were reportedly on fire at two different addresses. In the Verkhnia Syrovatka hromada, a fire broke out in a residential building. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

In the morning, Konotop District State Administration also reported that a local farm was damaged at night as a result of the fall of two UAVs in the Krolevets hromada.

