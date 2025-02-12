All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Aftermath of Russian attacks: 2 injured in Chernihiv Oblast, fires rage and farm damaged in Sumy Oblast – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 February 2025, 09:51
Aftermath of Russian attacks: 2 injured in Chernihiv Oblast, fires rage and farm damaged in Sumy Oblast – photos
A firefighter extinguishing the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts on the night of 11-12 February, hitting critical infrastructure. The attacks resulted in two people being injured, fires raging, and damage to a farm.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Facebook; Konotop District State Administration on Facebook

Quote from Chaus: "The Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Pryluky district [Chernihiv Oblast – ed.] at night. They likely used an attack drone. A fire broke out. The blast wave damaged outbuildings."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The official reported that two people were injured, and medics provided them with the necessary assistance. "As of the morning, the fire was localised," Chaus said.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service reported that firefighters in Sumy Oblast extinguished fires that arose in a residential area as a result of Russian attacks.

In the Krasnopillia hromada, civilian homes and commercial premises were reportedly on fire at two different addresses. In the Verkhnia Syrovatka hromada, a fire broke out in a residential building. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.] 

In the morning, Konotop District State Administration also reported that a local farm was damaged at night as a result of the fall of two UAVs in the Krolevets hromada.

Support UP or become our patron!

Chernihiv OblastSumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian warwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
Poll shows Ukrainians divided over suspension of USAID funding
Ukrainian defence minister names key issues to be discussed at Ramstein format meeting
Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games
US confirms Trump envoy's visit to Moscow to retrieve hostage
Zelenskyy approves purchase of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Chernihiv Oblast
Border guards say Russia intensifies air attacks on Chernihiv Oblast
Russians damage agricultural company premises in Chernihiv Oblast – photos
Twenty-four locals evacuate from a border hromada in Chernihiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
12:34
Trump's envoy in Moscow may have had lengthy talks with Putin, Fox News says
12:33
Ukraine's population stands at 32 million, says Deputy PM
12:23
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
11:55
Polish president expects Trump to propose solution to end war in Ukraine
11:43
ISW: Kremlin may prepare attacks and murder of oppositionists abroad to discredit Ukraine
11:30
Trade in agricultural products between Ukraine and the EU hits record levels
11:18
Poll shows Ukrainians divided over suspension of USAID funding
11:09
Ukrainian defence minister names key issues to be discussed at Ramstein format meeting
09:51
Aftermath of Russian attacks: 2 injured in Chernihiv Oblast, fires rage and farm damaged in Sumy Oblast – photos
09:47
Russians in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast encourage 9th graders to sign contracts with Russian army after graduation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: