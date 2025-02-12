The Russian authorities may be preparing information conditions for possible attacks in the Baltic Sea and against Russian oppositionists abroad to discredit Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed on 11 February that Ukraine's Defence Intelligence with assistance from unspecified Western countries intend to blow up a foreign vessel in the Baltic Sea to prompt NATO to block Russia's access to the Baltic Sea and start a direct armed conflict between Russia and NATO."

Details: As ISW analysts noted, the Russians claimed that Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is planning assassination attempts on Russian oppositionists living abroad in order to blame Russia for the killings and disrupt future peace talks.

The ISW noted that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service had already accused the Ukrainian side and other Western countries of organising fake attacks to defame Ukraine and weaken its unity with the West.

