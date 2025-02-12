All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

ISW: Kremlin may prepare attacks and murder of oppositionists abroad to discredit Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 February 2025, 11:43
ISW: Kremlin may prepare attacks and murder of oppositionists abroad to discredit Ukraine

The Russian authorities may be preparing information conditions for possible attacks in the Baltic Sea and against Russian oppositionists abroad to discredit Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed on 11 February that Ukraine's Defence Intelligence with assistance from unspecified Western countries intend to blow up a foreign vessel in the Baltic Sea to prompt NATO to block Russia's access to the Baltic Sea and start a direct armed conflict between Russia and NATO."

Advertisement:

Details: As ISW analysts noted, the Russians claimed that Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is planning assassination attempts on Russian oppositionists living abroad in order to blame Russia for the killings and disrupt future peace talks.

The ISW noted that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service had already accused the Ukrainian side and other Western countries of organising fake attacks to defame Ukraine and weaken its unity with the West.

Support UP or become our patron!

ISWinfiltratorsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among its top officials with head of service personally detaining him
Ukraine's population stands at 32 million, says Deputy PM
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
Poll shows Ukrainians divided over suspension of USAID funding
All News
ISW
Russia sends officers to North Korea to share war knowledge under guise of rehabilitation – ISW
Russia uses experience gained from war in Ukraine against NATO, says ISW
Russia "actively pushing for protracted war" in Ukraine, ISW reports
RECENT NEWS
14:03
Ukraine no longer forms new brigades, focusing on additional personnel
13:58
Russia plans to increase its army by 150,000 this year, Zelenskyy says
13:57
EXPLAINERWhy Fico wants to ban one of Slovakia's opposition parties and what consequences it may bear
13:54
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
13:36
Zelenskyy: Some people from my office were killed by Russia at start of full-scale invasion
13:32
Zelenskyy: If we can enlarge our army, peacekeepers won't be needed
13:29
Ukraine's Defence Minister meets new Pentagon chief in Brussels
13:23
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
13:19
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among its top officials with head of service personally detaining him
12:34
Trump's envoy in Moscow may have had lengthy talks with Putin, Fox News says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: