Wizz Air to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks if ceasefire comes into effect

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 12 February 2025, 14:37
Wizz Air to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks if ceasefire comes into effect
Wizz Air plane. Stock photo: Getty Images

Wizz Air intends to resume flights to Ukraine shortly after a ceasefire with Russia is announced, restoring about 30 inbound routes within six weeks.

Source: Reuters

Quote from Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi: "We have a firm plan for the restart of Ukraine, because I think it can happen any moment."

Details: Jozsef Varadi said that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency estimates that it will take six to eight weeks to reopen Ukraine's airspace safely, and Wizz Air is preparing for that.

Chief Executive said that within six months of the end of the conflict, Wizz Air will reopen its bases in Kyiv and Lviv and initially plans to supply the Ukrainian market with around 5,000,000 seats a year on 60 routes.

Before the war in 2021, Wizz Air was No. 3 on the Ukrainian market with a 10.1% share.

Background: Low-cost airline Wizz Air has cut its profit forecast for the second time in six months, which caused its shares to fall by 16% in early trading. The company is trying to solve the problem of landing its planes due to engine problems.

