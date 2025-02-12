Russia disrupts IAEA mission rotation to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again, using blackmail and provocations – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Russia has again disrupted the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), resorting to its usual methods of blackmail, threats and provocations. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said that this time the Russians used armed attack aircraft with white flags, deploying them in the border area between the Ukrainian-controlled territory and the temporarily Russian-occupied area.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi

Quote: "Russia has once again deliberately disrupted the rotation of IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Kremlin is following its usual pattern of blackmail, threats and provocations. This time, the occupiers used armed attack aircraft with white flags deployed in the area where the line between the government-controlled territories and the temporarily occupied zone crosses. It was there that the IAEA experts were supposed to cross."

Details: The spokesperson noted that Russia uses the same scenario to disrupt the IAEA mission rotations at ZNPP. The Russian side first delays the agreement on the time and place of the rotation, then demonstrates its alleged readiness to ensure safe passage. However, an hour before the start of the rotation, Russian troops open fire or provoke hostilities in the area. Immediately after that, Russian attack aircraft with white flags and IAEA flags appear, and Moscow declares its "readiness" to rotate.

Quote: "By organising such provocations, Russia is trying to force the IAEA to violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and send international experts to the ZNPP through the temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, Moscow is blackmailing the Agency by completely blocking the mission's work. Russian pressure on the IAEA is unacceptable, and we demand that the international community defend the Agency against Russian blackmail."

Details: He stressed that over the three years of occupation, Russia has brought ZNPP to degradation, turning Europe's largest nuclear power plant into a military base.

Quote: "This is part of Russia's broader strategy of nuclear threats and the use of peaceful nuclear energy as a weapon. The presence of the IAEA prevents Russia from implementing this plan, so it systematically puts pressure on the Agency, tries to undermine its authority and create conditions under which independent oversight will become impossible."

Details: Tykhyi also assured that Russia would not be able to force the IAEA to violate international law and use the Agency to legalise the occupation: "Ukraine will not allow Russia to use the Agency to legitimise the occupation and will not allow the IAEA's independence to be undermined. We call on the international community to firmly support the IAEA so that Russia finally realises that its blackmail and threats will not work."

