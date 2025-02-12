All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia disrupts IAEA mission rotation to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again, using blackmail and provocations – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 12 February 2025, 14:53
Russia disrupts IAEA mission rotation to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again, using blackmail and provocations – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
International Atomic Energy Agency emblem. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has again disrupted the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), resorting to its usual methods of blackmail, threats and provocations. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said that this time the Russians used armed attack aircraft with white flags, deploying them in the border area between the Ukrainian-controlled territory and the temporarily Russian-occupied area.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi

Quote: "Russia has once again deliberately disrupted the rotation of IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Kremlin is following its usual pattern of blackmail, threats and provocations. This time, the occupiers used armed attack aircraft with white flags deployed in the area where the line between the government-controlled territories and the temporarily occupied zone crosses. It was there that the IAEA experts were supposed to cross."

Advertisement:

Details: The spokesperson noted that Russia uses the same scenario to disrupt the IAEA mission rotations at ZNPP. The Russian side first delays the agreement on the time and place of the rotation, then demonstrates its alleged readiness to ensure safe passage. However, an hour before the start of the rotation, Russian troops open fire or provoke hostilities in the area. Immediately after that, Russian attack aircraft with white flags and IAEA flags appear, and Moscow declares its "readiness" to rotate.

Quote: "By organising such provocations, Russia is trying to force the IAEA to violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and send international experts to the ZNPP through the temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, Moscow is blackmailing the Agency by completely blocking the mission's work. Russian pressure on the IAEA is unacceptable, and we demand that the international community defend the Agency against Russian blackmail."

Details: He stressed that over the three years of occupation, Russia has brought ZNPP to degradation, turning Europe's largest nuclear power plant into a military base.

Quote: "This is part of Russia's broader strategy of nuclear threats and the use of peaceful nuclear energy as a weapon. The presence of the IAEA prevents Russia from implementing this plan, so it systematically puts pressure on the Agency, tries to undermine its authority and create conditions under which independent oversight will become impossible."

Details: Tykhyi also assured that Russia would not be able to force the IAEA to violate international law and use the Agency to legalise the occupation: "Ukraine will not allow Russia to use the Agency to legitimise the occupation and will not allow the IAEA's independence to be undermined. We call on the international community to firmly support the IAEA so that Russia finally realises that its blackmail and threats will not work."

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantIAEAForeign Affairs Ministry
Advertisement:
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
Ukraine's population stands at 32 million, says Deputy PM
All News
Russia
Russian drone found in Moldova
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy: Some people from my office were killed by Russia at start of full-scale invasion
RECENT NEWS
17:05
Pentagon chief explains Trump's plan to bring Russia to negotiating table
16:54
UK receives Pentagon chief's assurance on Ramstein format
16:40
German court allows first extradition of Ukrainian who refused to serve in military
16:37
UK to allocate US$5.5 bn in military aid to Ukraine this year
16:37
EXPLAINERWhat consequences could a trade war sparked by Trump have for Ukraine?
16:26
NATO Secretary General not concerned by claims of US-Russia contacts
16:23
Switzerland adopts 15th EU sanctions package against Russia in full
16:22
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
15:40
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
15:33
NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: