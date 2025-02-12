NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that if Russian leader Vladimir Putin were to attack the North Atlantic Alliance now, he would face inevitable defeat, but in a few years, Russia could pose a greater threat.

Source: Rutte at a press conference in Brussels on 12 February, ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte stressed that NATO countries should take intelligence warnings about a possible Russian attack on NATO states seriously. He stated that if Russia attacked NATO today, it would suffer defeat.

Quote: "If Putin would attack NATO, the reaction will be devastating. He will lose… The deterrence and defence are very strong."

Details: However, Rutte warned that given the current pace of Russia’s military industry, it could significantly strengthen its forces in the next 4-5 years. NATO must be prepared and focus on three key areas: supporting Ukraine, increasing defence spending and developing its own defence industry.

Quote: "Otherwise, we have the money, but we still can’t defend ourselves. We need to do this. Plus, we need to make sure Ukraine prevails [in the war – ed.]."

Details: Rutte also noted that Canada and European NATO members increased their defence investments in 2024 by nearly 20% compared to 2023.

Background: Reuters, citing its sources, reported that US President Donald Trump's administration plans to urge European allies to purchase more American weapons for Ukraine as potential peace talks with Moscow loom.

