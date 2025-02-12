All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 12 February 2025, 15:33
NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that if Russian leader Vladimir Putin were to attack the North Atlantic Alliance now, he would face inevitable defeat, but in a few years, Russia could pose a greater threat.

Source: Rutte at a press conference in Brussels on 12 February, ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte stressed that NATO countries should take intelligence warnings about a possible Russian attack on NATO states seriously. He stated that if Russia attacked NATO today, it would suffer defeat.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If Putin would attack NATO, the reaction will be devastating. He will lose… The deterrence and defence are very strong."

Details: However, Rutte warned that given the current pace of Russia’s military industry, it could significantly strengthen its forces in the next 4-5 years. NATO must be prepared and focus on three key areas: supporting Ukraine, increasing defence spending and developing its own defence industry.

Quote: "Otherwise, we have the money, but we still can’t defend ourselves. We need to do this. Plus, we need to make sure Ukraine prevails [in the war – ed.]."

Details: Rutte also noted that Canada and European NATO members increased their defence investments in 2024 by nearly 20% compared to 2023.

Background: Reuters, citing its sources, reported that US President Donald Trump's administration plans to urge European allies to purchase more American weapons for Ukraine as potential peace talks with Moscow loom.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATORussiaPutin
Advertisement:
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
Ukraine's population stands at 32 million, says Deputy PM
All News
NATO
NATO: Continued military support for Ukraine will impact Russia's capabilities
Russia-North Korea military ties can be curbed by intercepting arms shipments, NATO says
Russia uses experience gained from war in Ukraine against NATO, says ISW
RECENT NEWS
17:05
Pentagon chief explains Trump's plan to bring Russia to negotiating table
16:54
UK receives Pentagon chief's assurance on Ramstein format
16:40
German court allows first extradition of Ukrainian who refused to serve in military
16:37
UK to allocate US$5.5 bn in military aid to Ukraine this year
16:37
EXPLAINERWhat consequences could a trade war sparked by Trump have for Ukraine?
16:26
NATO Secretary General not concerned by claims of US-Russia contacts
16:23
Switzerland adopts 15th EU sanctions package against Russia in full
16:22
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
15:40
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
15:33
NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: