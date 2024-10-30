All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK promises to allocate £3 billion annually to support Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 20:03
UK promises to allocate £3 billion annually to support Ukraine
Rachel Reeves. Photo:Wikipedia

Rachel Reeves, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, has presented her Budget to the UK Parliament, in which the government promises to increase defence spending and continue support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Speaking in Parliament, Reeves emphasised that the UK expenditures significantly exceed revenues, which will lead to budget cuts and tax increases in certain areas. However, regarding defence, the Chancellor stressed that funding would be increased to meet the goal of 2.5% of GDP.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I am announcing a total increase to the Ministry of Defence’s budget of £2.9 billion next year, ensuring that the UK comfortably exceeds our NATO commitments and providing guaranteed military support to Ukraine of £3 billion per year, for as long as it takes."

Details: Reeves added that the annual military support for Ukraine would be in addition to the £2.26 billion loan that is part of the Group of Seven agreement to utilise the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The UK government, led by Keir Starmer, Labour Party leader and Prime Minister, who came to power in July, had previously pledged to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP and strengthen its role within NATO.
  • In terms of support for Ukraine, the £3 billion figure was initially set for 2024 by the previous Conservative government under Rishi Sunak.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKweapons
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
UK
UK imposes sanctions on Russian disinformation agencies
Russian forces advance in Chasiv Yar – UK Defence Intelligence
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
RECENT NEWS
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: