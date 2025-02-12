UK receives Pentagon chief's assurance on Ramstein format

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has stated he received assurances from his US counterpart Pete Hegseth regarding the United States’ commitment to and participation in the Ramstein format.

Details: On Wednesday, 12 February, Healey opened the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels. This is the first Ramstein meeting convened and led by the UK since the change of administration in the US.

In his speech, Healey welcomed the new US Defense Secretary and confirmed that Hegseth had reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the Ramstein format.

Quote: "He (Pete Hegseth) confirmed to me this morning the US’ continued commitment and involvement to the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. Pete, we all wish you all success in your new job."

More details: The media reports indicate the new US Defense Secretary is not expected to announce additional military aid for Ukraine.

Hegseth is likely to reaffirm President Trump’s preference for a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Background:

Ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, concerns emerged that the new administration might not support the Ramstein meetings as strongly as the previous administration under Joe Biden.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of maintaining the Ramstein format meetings.

