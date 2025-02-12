Russian troops carry out 74 assaults in war zone, concentrating on 3 fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have launched 74 attacks on Ukrainian defence positions since the beginning of the day on 12 February. The heaviest activity is concentrated on the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 12 February

Quote: "The Pokrovsk front is witnessing the fiercest fighting today: since the day began, the invaders have launched 22 attacks on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defence forces have repelled 17 enemy attacks; a further five attacks are still in progress."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kursk front, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks and five combat clashes continue. In addition, the Russians carried out 10 airstrikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and mounted 293 artillery bombardments, including 18 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces carried out eight attacks. They were active near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Ukraine's General Staff noted that three combat clashes are still in progress.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions five times near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Novosilka, Pishchane and Zahryzove. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian soldiers attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 11 times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske and Rivnopil. Four combat clashes continue.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near the settlement of Kamianske.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces are continuing their assaults near the settlements of Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodiazi. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled four Russian attacks in the area. Another combat clash is currently underway.

On the Siversk front, two combat clashes were registered. Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack near the settlement of Bilohorivka and one combat engagement is still in progress.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes continue near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Vasiukivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces used attack aircraft near the settlement of Piatykhatky.

On the Kharkiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians conducted no active operations.

No significant changes have been observed on other fronts, the General Staff added.

Support UP or become our patron!