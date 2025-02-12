Ukrainian forces on North Korean troops' tactics in Kursk Oblast: They keep coming like cockroaches

The situation in Kursk Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive of hostilities in Ukraine

Russian and North Korean forces are relentlessly trying to storm the Ukrainian position on the Kursk front, disregarding enormous losses.

Source: Army Inform, a Ukrainian military news outlet, citing Stanislav Krasnov, a platoon commander of the 95th Air Assault Brigade, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Krasnov reported that Russian forces had made significant efforts to prevent Ukrainian defence forces from advancing a few days ago but were ultimately unsuccessful. This came despite the redeployment of North Korean troops to the battlefield.

Quote: "They've changed their tactics a tad. They're moving in smaller groups now. Instead of up to 50 people, they’re now coming in 15-20 strong. But the approach is the same. They keep coming at our positions like cockroaches. They gather somewhere in the forested areas and try to break through. Nothing’s really changed, and they’re still taking huge losses."

