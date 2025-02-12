All Sections
Ukrainian forces on North Korean troops' tactics in Kursk Oblast: They keep coming like cockroaches

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 February 2025, 18:53
The situation in Kursk Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive of hostilities in Ukraine

Russian and North Korean forces are relentlessly trying to storm the Ukrainian position on the Kursk front, disregarding enormous losses.

Source: Army Inform, a Ukrainian military news outlet, citing Stanislav Krasnov, a platoon commander of the 95th Air Assault Brigade, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Krasnov reported that Russian forces had made significant efforts to prevent Ukrainian defence forces from advancing a few days ago but were ultimately unsuccessful. This came despite the redeployment of North Korean troops to the battlefield.

Quote: "They've changed their tactics a tad. They're moving in smaller groups now. Instead of up to 50 people, they’re now coming in 15-20 strong. But the approach is the same. They keep coming at our positions like cockroaches. They gather somewhere in the forested areas and try to break through. Nothing’s really changed, and they’re still taking huge losses."

Kursk OblastNorth Koreawar
Kursk Oblast
EU forms supervisory board for Ukraine Facility
Ukraine brings back two children from temporarily occupied territories
Ukraine wants and will be NATO country, says Ukraine's defence minister in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
US treasury secretary details five reasons why Ukraine minerals deal is vital during Kyiv visit
UK announces US$186 million aid package for Ukraine
Zelenskyy reveals details of his conversation with Trump
Third underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia, capable of withstanding guided aerial bombs and missile strikes
Poland says Kyiv shouldn't expect NATO invitation after Pentagon chief's remarks
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine isn't in NATO, it will build NATO on its territory
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
