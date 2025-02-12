Zelenskyy concerned about US politicians' statements on achieving peace in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed statements from US politicians suggesting that both Ukraine and Russia should make concessions to achieve peace.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Economist

Details: Zelenskyy expressed frustration that too much is being demanded from the non-aggressor. He emphasised that even agreeing to sit at the negotiation table with a "killer" is already a great compromise.

Quote: "Imagine that Hitler wasn’t destroyed… Imagine that after everything he did to the Jews, everyone said, okay, let’s sit down and look for a compromise."

More details: Zelenskyy stated that Putin "acted like Hitler" and that the wrong approach to diplomacy could rehabilitate him. Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine is open to negotiations, but only under security guarantees that would prevent Russia from launching another aggression.

Background: In the same interview, Zelenskyy revealed that the US has sent Ukraine a draft partnership agreement, which includes investments in Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for continued assistance.

