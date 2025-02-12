All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy concerned about US politicians' statements on achieving peace in Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 12 February 2025, 19:04
Zelenskyy concerned about US politicians' statements on achieving peace in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed statements from US politicians suggesting that both Ukraine and Russia should make concessions to achieve peace.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Economist

Details: Zelenskyy expressed frustration that too much is being demanded from the non-aggressor. He emphasised that even agreeing to sit at the negotiation table with a "killer" is already a great compromise.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Imagine that Hitler wasn’t destroyed… Imagine that after everything he did to the Jews, everyone said, okay, let’s sit down and look for a compromise."  

More details: Zelenskyy stated that Putin "acted like Hitler" and that the wrong approach to diplomacy could rehabilitate him. Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine is open to negotiations, but only under security guarantees that would prevent Russia from launching another aggression.

Background: In the same interview, Zelenskyy revealed that the US has sent Ukraine a draft partnership agreement, which includes investments in Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for continued assistance.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian warUSA
Advertisement:
Ukraine wants and will be NATO country, says Ukraine's defence minister in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine isn't in NATO, it will build NATO on its territory
Zelenskyy: Ukraine conscripted 30,000 people every month in 2024
Zelenskyy is sure Trump has no oven-ready peace plan yet
RECENT NEWS
21:21
EU forms supervisory board for Ukraine Facility
21:02
Ukraine brings back two children from temporarily occupied territories
20:59
Ukraine wants and will be NATO country, says Ukraine's defence minister in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
20:38
US treasury secretary details five reasons why Ukraine minerals deal is vital during Kyiv visit
20:22
UK announces US$186 million aid package for Ukraine
20:21
Zelenskyy reveals details of his conversation with Trump
20:07
Third underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia, capable of withstanding guided aerial bombs and missile strikes
20:04
Poland says Kyiv shouldn't expect NATO invitation after Pentagon chief's remarks
19:45
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine isn't in NATO, it will build NATO on its territory
19:40
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: