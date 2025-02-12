Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on the evening of 12 February.

Source: Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhii Nikiforov

Details: The conversation reportedly lasted about an hour.

Advertisement:

Previously:

Earlier, on Wednesday, 12 February, Trump announced that he had a phone call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

The American leader said that during a "lengthy and highly productive phone call" with Putin, they discussed "Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar and various other subjects".

According to Trump, he and Putin agreed that they "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine".

Support UP or become our patron!