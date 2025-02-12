All Sections
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 February 2025, 19:40
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on the evening of 12 February.

Source: Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhii Nikiforov

Details: The conversation reportedly lasted about an hour.

Previously:

  • Earlier, on Wednesday, 12 February, Trump announced that he had a phone call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
  • The American leader said that during a "lengthy and highly productive phone call" with Putin, they discussed "Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar and various other subjects".
  • According to Trump, he and Putin agreed that they "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine".

