Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 19:40
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on the evening of 12 February.
Source: Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhii Nikiforov
Details: The conversation reportedly lasted about an hour.
Advertisement:
Previously:
- Earlier, on Wednesday, 12 February, Trump announced that he had a phone call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
- The American leader said that during a "lengthy and highly productive phone call" with Putin, they discussed "Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar and various other subjects".
- According to Trump, he and Putin agreed that they "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine".
Support UP or become our patron!